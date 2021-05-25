Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed to the scene of a possible stabbing late Tuesday morning in Aiken County.

Someone was reported with a serious puncture wound to the stomach around 11 a.m. at 88 Bent Arrow Road about halfway between Aiken and Trenton.

The patient was reportedly on the side of the roadway near Old Friar Road.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said it turned out to be a domestic incident and the victim didn’t cooperate with authorities.

It happened amid a string of violent crimes that have unfolded across the CSRA since Friday , leaving four people dead and a few others injured. The other incidents have been shootings.

How local flare-up in violence has unfolded

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Ira Green, 58, of Blythe, was fatally shot in the 2300 block of Cougar Drive Augusta, although authorities ultimately ruled it an act of self-defense because he was brandishing a gun.

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Two men were injured around 6:51 p.m. Monday in a drive-by shooting at 1337 Hampton Ave. NW in Aiken County. Both gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

