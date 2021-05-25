Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed to the scene of a possible stabbing late Tuesday morning in Aiken County.
Someone was reported with a serious puncture wound to the stomach around 11 a.m. at 88 Bent Arrow Road about halfway between Aiken and Trenton.
The patient was reportedly on the side of the roadway near Old Friar Road.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said it turned out to be a domestic incident and the victim didn’t cooperate with authorities.
It happened amid a string of violent crimes that have unfolded across the CSRA since Friday, leaving four people dead and a few others injured. The other incidents have been shootings.
How local flare-up in violence has unfolded
FRIDAY
- At least 50 gunshots were fired early Friday in the area of Lawana Drive in Gloverville, with two houses struck. It came exactly a week after another shooting at the same house sent 21-year-old Tyrese Washington to a hospital.
- Barbara Williams, 45, and Jerome Williams Jr., 26, who were killed at their home at 160 Halford St. in Williston. Brandon Antonio Williams, 28, of Barnwell County, was charged with two counts of murder.
SATURDAY
- Ira Green, 58, of Blythe, was fatally shot in the 2300 block of Cougar Drive Augusta, although authorities ultimately ruled it an act of self-defense because he was brandishing a gun.
SUNDAY
- Deputies responded early in the morning to the 1700 block of Tamarind Way in Augusta, where one gunshot victim was struck in the right leg multiple times. Officials now say Ray Streetman, 24, is wanted for questioning in reference to the incident.
- Dexter Sullivan, 26, was fatally shot around 1:23 p.m. in the 500 block of Iris Lane in Aiken County. Investigators said Monday they arrested Aaron Azeem Williams, 34.
MONDAY
- Two men were injured around 6:51 p.m. Monday in a drive-by shooting at 1337 Hampton Ave. NW in Aiken County. Both gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
