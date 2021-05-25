Advertisement

Rescuers respond to possible stabbing in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed to the scene of a possible stabbing late Tuesday morning in Aiken County.

Someone was reported with a serious puncture wound to the stomach around 11 a.m. at 88 Bent Arrow Road about halfway between Aiken and Trenton.

The patient was reportedly on the side of the roadway near Old Friar Road.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said it turned out to be a domestic incident and the victim didn’t cooperate with authorities.

It happened amid a string of violent crimes that have unfolded across the CSRA since Friday, leaving four people dead and a few others injured. The other incidents have been shootings.

