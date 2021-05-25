Remembering Lt. Jenkins and David Nicholson, two major losses in our first responder community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two major losses in our first responder community. A Lincoln County firefighter and paramedic died this past week and just a day later an Augusta firefighter passed away on Friday.

David Nicholson passed away in a motorcycle crash in Lincoln County Thursday. The first responders on the scene were the ones who worked with him. The following day Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins drowned at Clarks Hill Lake. And in a community so used to seeing loss on a day-to-day basis those who knew them personally say this cuts much deeper.

Two different communities trying to come to terms with the loss of their fellow first responders. A firefighter and a firefighter paramedic.

David Nicholson died in a crash Thursday. His coworkers responded to the call.

“He’s one of those guys where you could walk into any situation with little to no information and get on scene and rock and roll,” said Michael Christensen, a former co-worker of David Nicholson.

Friends say he was always good for a laugh but there was not a situation he could not handle.

“David didn’t seem intimidated when he got on scene,” said Christensen.

He was exactly the guy coworkers say you wanted riding around with you. And there isn’t a partner around who could take his place.

“It’s hard to replace good paramedics. It’s hard to replace good humans,” he said.

Just a day later another loss.

Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins drowned at Clarks Hill.

“He has touched every single person at this department. Some how, some way. He’s helped some of the people that were just you thought would never make it in this career, and he’s made it,” said Lt. Nicholas Costello, Lt. Jenkins’ coworker.

An incredible mentor coworkers say.

“And for Ralph Jenkins, that was my father. Everybody knows that me and Ralph— that’s a father-son relationship. He took me up under his wings, rose me up since I was 18 years old,” said Lt. Johnathan Guilfoyle, Lt. Jenkins’ coworker.

Lieutenant Jenkins an avid boater and fantastic swimmer. David Nicholson a guy who loved to go for a ride.

“It’s tragic, but he went out doing something he loved,” said Christensen.

Both called “brother” and not “coworker.” And both leaving big shoes to fill.

And despite leaving behind big legacies, the first responders we talked to say they learned a lot from the two men and those lessons. They’ll be here to stay.

