North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans push forward

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been out on North Augusta Greeneway lately you may have spotted a few of these markings and flags along the way. That’s because the city is pushing ahead with its plans to extend it.

City leaders first presented expansion plans two years ago. But now we’re finally starting to see them come to life.

Neighbors in the Woodstone neighborhood across from Mayfield Court say that they’re excited about the growth. Soon it will connect two neighborhoods.

“We used to live on Mayfield Drive, and we always wondered when they were going to open a walking trail to connect with the city. I’m glad they are going to do it now,” said Nancy Stone, a resident in Woodstone.

Nancy Stone lives around the corner from the new Greeneway expansion. She’s thrilled the trail is growing.

“A lot of people I heard, I mean, even come over from Aiken to use the walking trail,” she said.

The demand is there.

“All this area is growing very fast. They’re building houses lots of houses,” she said.

Growing North Augusta’s future.

“You look down the road in the future. This is a connector that gets us closer to the regional park as the city of North Augusta,” said Rick Meyer, North Augusta Parks & Rec.

Rick Meyer with North Augusta Parks, Recreation, and Tourism says the city plans to follow the Greeneway master plan. That includes connecting the Greeneway to the old North Augusta Country Club. Creating a regional park.

“Having an amenity like that you want to make sure you reach as many people as possible,” said Meyer.

It’s connecting the city together. And with the State Department of Transportation involved the $100,000 price tag isn’t all on the city’s dime.

“Tt even opens up the potential for even more development on the Greeneway headed north in that direction,” he said.

Rick Meyer says he believes the project will be complete likely by the end of the year. Surveyors have to wrap up work at the Greeneway and then engineering will work on the final design.

