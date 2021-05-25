COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Face masks in Columbia County Schools will only be required on buses now and will no longer be a requirement in classrooms.

This decision will be effective immediately. Summer school students will be able to decide if they want to wear their face mask or not.

News 12 crew will provide more details behind the decision tonight.

