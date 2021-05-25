Advertisement

Masks in Columbia County Schools will only be required on buses

No students were injured
No students were injured(Raycom)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Face masks in Columbia County Schools will only be required on buses now and will no longer be a requirement in classrooms.

This decision will be effective immediately. Summer school students will be able to decide if they want to wear their face mask or not.

News 12 crew will provide more details behind the decision tonight.

