Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta deadly shooting was in self-defense, deputies say
Brandon Antonio Williams
28-year-old man arrested in Williston double homicide
Tyler Terry is shown after his arrest May 24, 2021, in Chester County, S.C.
After weeklong manhunt with 300 S.C. officers, murder suspect caught
Aaron Azeem Williams
Man charged in weekend Aiken County murder
Shooting
Here are the details on violence across river region in recent days

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
If you’ve been out on North Augusta Greeneway lately you may have spotted a few of these...
North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans push forward
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Parents it’s that time of year. School is letting out for summer. While summer can be fun it...
Keeping kids fed over the summer
If you’ve been out on North Augusta Greeneway lately you may have spotted a few of these...
Greeneway expansion plans push forward