Kemp bans Georgia from requiring COVID-19 vaccination passports

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies, state service providers and state properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The order also outlines that no vaccine passport shall be required for entry into the state.

State employers can’t have different rules for employees based on vaccination status unless such rules are implemented using an honor-code system and no proof of vaccination is required.

The order states that Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services data held by the state shall not be used for the purposes of a vaccine passport program, and GRITS data shall not be shared with any public or private entity for the purposes of a vaccine passport program.

“Today’s executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government,” Kemp said in a statement. “While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government. This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program.”

