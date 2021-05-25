Felon earns decades in prison for 2-state crime spree that included Augusta, Aiken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A previously convicted felon whose crime spree ended when he was shot by a store employee will spend nearly four decades in federal prison for a string of robberies and carjackings that spanned Georgia and South Carolina, including incidents in Augusta and Aiken.

Demetrius “Meechy” Lamar Jackson, 31, of Savannah, was sentenced Monday to 444 months in prison after pleading guilty several charges.

During sentencing, Jackson repeatedly disrupted the proceedings and was restrained by members of the U.S. Marshals Service after he lunged toward the prosecutors’ table, according to authorities.

According to court statements and filings, in November 2018, Jackson perpetrated a crime spree across Georgia and South Carolina, including:

Nov. 6, 2018: Jackson robbed an employee of a Boost Mobile store in Savannah at gunpoint while the employee was transporting cash for the store. Jackson shot the store manager in the abdomen when she came to assist, and fled the scene in a car driven by his accomplice, Nautica Morgan, 23, of Savannah.

Nov. 12: Jackson approached a young couple who was washing a Nissan sedan at a midtown Savannah carwash. Jackson pointed a gun at them and twice pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned. Jackson then sped away in the victims’ car.

Nov. 13: Jackson robbed a Valdosta Boost Mobile employee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. The getaway car was the one stolen at the Savannah car wash.

Nov. 19: Morgan attempted to steal merchandise from a beauty store in Augusta. When the store manager followed Morgan, Jackson pointed a gun at the manager. Jackson and Morgan later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a woman at a nearby CVS. Later that day, at a Walgreens pharmacy in Conyers, Jackson held a man at gunpoint and attempted to steal his car, then stole a purse.

Nov. 20: Jackson robbed a Boost Mobile store in East Point. Armed with a pistol, Jackson ordered the store’s employees to empty the cash register and safe. He then demanded the employees kneel on the floor of a back room and surrender a key to the store and their personal cell phones, debit cards, and cash before he fled.

Nov. 21: Jackson carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Athens while she was vacuuming her sport utility vehicle. Jackson threatened to shoot her and then pistol-whipped her in the head. Later that same day, Jackson walked into a Boost Mobile store in Aiken, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Before he left with the store’s cash, Jackson seized an employee’s cellphone and smashed it.

Nov. 23: Jackson attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store in Columbia, S.C., and his pistol jammed when he tried to shoot a store employee. The employee produced his own legal firearm and shot Jackson, and Morgan then drove Jackson to a hospital emergency room in a Chevrolet Tahoe that the two of them had carjacked in Georgetown, S.C., a few hours earlier.

Jackson and Morgan were both arrested shortly after the Columbia shooting, and a search of the Tahoe revealed bloody clothes, the stolen .22 caliber pistol used in the crimes, and numerous stolen items.

For her role in the crime spree, Morgan was sentenced in February 2020 to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

