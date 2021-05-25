Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many CSRA counties from 10am - 8pm today. High pressure over the region will create unhealthy levels of air pollution. Sensitive groups with breathing issues should limit time outside. More info on the air quality alert here: https://www.wrdw.com/weather/alerts/

Skies will be mostly clear with calm winds. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid and upper 60s early this morning.

High pressure at the surface and above the region will keep skies mostly sunny again today with above average temperatures. Hot highs this afternoon reaching the mid 90s for most of the area. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s, so humidity shouldn’t be an issue. Winds will be light of the south generally less than 10 mph.

A lunar eclipse will occur early Wednesday morning, but only a partial lunar eclipse will be visible to the CSRA. Part of the full moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow and it will be visible in the CSRA between 5:50-6:10 AM. You will need a good view of the western horizon since the moon will be setting low in the sky.

Hot and dry weather continues Wednesday. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry and hot again Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will be in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Our next approaching front is expected to bring us a low chance for rain Friday, but looking more likely on Saturday. Hot highs stick around Friday in the mid to upper 90s with a 20% chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

The front is expected to move through the region Saturday into Saturday night bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. High temperatures do look slightly cooler Saturday in the mid to low 90s.

Drier and slightly cooler air is expected to move in behind the front Sunday. Highs on Sunday should be in the upper 80s. Rain chances look low Sunday, but keep it here for updates during the week.

