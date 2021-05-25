Advertisement

Community celebrates woman who turns 109

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The community came together to celebrate one Mississippi woman as she marked more than 100 years of life.

“I’m one of those people who loves people. God loves me and I sure do love him, he wouldn’t keep me in that long if he didn’t,” said Eula V. Polk, who turned 109 years old.

First lady Elee Reeves presented a special certificate to her yesterday.

“She is amazing, and I’ve been very blessed today to be out here with her and get to meet her and celebrate this happy, happy birthday,” said Reeves.

Polk was nominated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services along with the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

Her secret? “Guess I live right, and God lefts you live.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta deadly shooting was in self-defense, deputies say
Brandon Antonio Williams
28-year-old man arrested in Williston double homicide
Tyler Terry is shown after his arrest May 24, 2021, in Chester County, S.C.
After weeklong manhunt with 300 S.C. officers, murder suspect caught
Aaron Azeem Williams
Man charged in weekend Aiken County murder
Shooting
Here are the details on violence across river region in recent days

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
If you’ve been out on North Augusta Greeneway lately you may have spotted a few of these...
North Augusta Greeneway expansion plans push forward
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Parents it’s that time of year. School is letting out for summer. While summer can be fun it...
Keeping kids fed over the summer
If you’ve been out on North Augusta Greeneway lately you may have spotted a few of these...
Greeneway expansion plans push forward