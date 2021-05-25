Augusta Junior Players to stage production of ‘Newsies’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players are preparing for their production of Disney’s “Newsies.”
Performances will be in person at Davidson Fine Arts School:
- June 11, 7 p.m.
- June 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- June 13, 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults or $12 for seniors and students.
To buy tickets, visit https://ajp-241779.square.site.
