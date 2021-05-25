Advertisement

Augusta Junior Players to stage production of ‘Newsies’

(KY3)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players are preparing for their production of Disney’s “Newsies.”

Performances will be in person at Davidson Fine Arts School:

  • June 11, 7 p.m.
  • June 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • June 13, 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $12 for seniors and students.

To buy tickets, visit https://ajp-241779.square.site.

