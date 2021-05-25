Augusta commissioners vote to offer job to sole finalist for fire chief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sitting as a committee, Augusta Commission members voted Tuesday afternoon to offer sole finalist Antonio Burden the job as the city’s next fire chief.

Burden still would need to accept the commission after his salary and contract were negotiated.

The vote was 6-3:

Yes — Ben Hasan, Jordan Johnson, Francine Scott, Sammie Sias, Bobby Williams, Dennis Williams

No — John Clarke, Catherine Smith McKnight, Brandon Garrett

Absent — Sean Frantom

It’s been a selection process full of controversy and troubled by concerns about lack of transparency.

After a lawsuit and open records requests, we found the sole finalist Antonio Burden was not recommended by the agency the city hired to search for candidates.

After they released those documents, the commission had to wait 14 days before it could vote on Burden.

“In good conscience right now, I just can’t support a candidate of any of the ones that are left,” Frantom told News 12 earlier.

But Commissioner Bobby Williams of District 5 said: “The process for selecting the chief was a good process.”

Although he didn’t participate in the committee meeting, Frantom had wanted to restart the fire chief search from scratch.

“I think that we have to start it over with a recruiting firm and give them clear expectations. Because again, when all of it came out, it didn’t sit well with the community,” he said.

But other commissioners were ready to get it done.

So far, the search for Augusta’s new fire chief has cost around $14,000. Commissioner Bobby Williams says it would be costly to restart it and he doesn’t feel it’s necessary.

“The process was truly transparent, as I said all commissioner’s received the same amount of information, commissioners were given an opportunity to express what they felt,” he said.

