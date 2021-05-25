Augusta commissioners vote to offer fire chief position to Antonio Burden, met with mixed reactions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The vote is in on the search for Augusta’s next fire chief. Commissioners just decided in a 6 to 3 vote to offer the job to the city’s sole finalist Antonio Burden.

It’s a decision met with mixed reactions since our I-Team found Burden didn’t even make the cut as one of the most qualified candidates. Since the vote we’ve been talking with commissioners and firefighters about what they think.

As information continued to come out about the fire chief process commissioners began to split on their thoughts too. So as expected today’s vote was not unanimous.

Today before the vote three commissioners John Clarke, Catherine Smith-McKnight, and Brandon Garrett voted to restart the entire process and re-interview the top 11 candidates which did not include Burden. Just yesterday we spoke to commissioner Sean Frantom who wanted to do the same thing but he was not present for today’s vote.

Regardless those three votes weren’t enough the other six commissioners voted to elect Antonio Burden as the next fire chief.

If you remember last week the Augusta Professional Firefighter Association asked commissioners to restart the process as well.

In a statement today they said, “We are disappointed in the process that led us here, but we are willing to work together with Mr. Burden to move the department and the city forward.”

We also spoke with commissioners from both sides of the vote.

”The process was consistent. No problem with how we got there. Our choice was a good selection,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan, who voted to elect Burden.

On the other hand, Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight said she was disappointed in today’s vote.

“Augusta’s Fire Department has had a tough several years. And this was our chance to get somebody in that would be top-notch and I am one of these that said Augusta is the second largest city in Georgia, we don’t want to settle for just mediocre and that’s what I feel like a lot of people got here today is a mediocre candidate,” said Commissioner McKnight, District 3.

Burden still has to accept the position. His salary can range anywhere between $111,000 and $166,000 a year. So that’s the next step, the city administrator will work to put together a contact and salary agreement for Burden.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.