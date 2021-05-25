Augusta airport shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A problem with a private plane has temporarily shut down the Augusta Regional Airport.

Airport representative Lauren Smith told News 12 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that a private plane had a nose landing gear failure and as a result was stuck on the runway.

No one was injured.

A crane is on site to remove the plane, and once that’s accomplished, airline traffic will resume.

Smith said passengers should contact their airline directly to learn the status of their flight.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.