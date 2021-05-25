Advertisement

Augusta airport shut down by aircraft problem; no one hurt

By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A problem with a private plane has temporarily shut down the Augusta Regional Airport.

Airport representative Lauren Smith told News 12 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that a private plane had a nose landing gear failure and as a result was stuck on the runway.

No one was injured.

A crane is on site to remove the plane, and once that’s accomplished, airline traffic will resume.

Smith said passengers should contact their airline directly to learn the status of their flight.

