Aiken shooting suspect faces murder charge when victim dies months after crime

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The victim of a January shooting has died, leading to an upgrade in the charge against a suspect who’s been in custody since soon after the crime.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 500 block of Chesterfield Street, near Hampton Avenue in Aiken, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety Lt. Jennifer Hayes.

Upon arrival, officers found 71-year-old Henry Mixon had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators arrested and charged Derrick Donnell Dunbar, 47, of Aiken, with attempted murder.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that Mixon had died on May 13 as a result of his injuries.

The charge against Dunbar had been upgraded to murder.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.