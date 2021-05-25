After 1-week manhunt, S.C. murder suspect denied bond in 1st court appearance

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A murder suspect taken into custody following a week-long manhunt in Chester County appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday.

Tyler Terry, 26, is charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond on all charges.

Terry appeared in handcuffs before the judge. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit with a sweater over it. He showed little reaction to his surroundings.

The judge read his charges and asked him several times if he knew how serious the crimes are and if he knew where he was and was following along.

Terry simply replied “yes sir” to all questions. His lawyers explained they had spoken to him before the bond hearing and said their client was “nervous.”

Terry had been on the run since Monday, May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24, on day 7 of an intense manhunt. Deputies say Terry was homeless and had been living in the woods, explaining how he was able to avoid capture for so long.

Terry is accused of multiple murders, including at least two in South Carolina, and two in St. Louis, Missouri. Adrienne Simpson, wife of victim Eugene Simpson, is also in custody in connection to the cases and for the chase that began the manhunt in S.C.

Terry came to the Chester County command center covered in bug bites, cloths torn, dehydrated, and exhausted Monday after his capture. For the next 11 days or so, Tyler will be quarantined at the Chester County jail. He will be charged in South Carolina first, where he faces attempted murder charges.

The manhunt began after investigators say Terry fired shots at Chester County deputies.

Law enforcement personnel from about 15 different cities and towns, agencies, and counties worked around the clock to track down Terry.

It took 300 people, a tight perimeter and the sheriff says good police work.

The manhunt is over, but the investigative work is just getting started. The criminal investigation that was set to the side until Terry was found is now taking a front seat.

This includes figuring out if Adrienne Simpson and Terry committed any crimes between St. Louis and Chester.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.