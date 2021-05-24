Advertisement

Young hits runner with 0.9 left to lift Hawks past Knicks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young made a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 107-105 victory over the New York Knicks in a thrilling postseason return for both teams.

Young finished with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. He frustrated the Knicks with his ability to draw fouls and made all nine free throws when he did. Many in the loud crowd of more than 15,000 jeered Young throughout the night but he got the final word when he drove right through the Knicks’ defense and floated in his shot from right of the basket.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points for the Hawks.

