Truck strikes cow in morning accident in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highway patrol officers responded Monday morning to a traffic accident on Wagener Road in Aiken County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says at 6:05 a.m., a call came in about an accident where a Ford Ranger struck a cow.

SCHP says the driver did request an ambulance. The condition of the cow is not known at this time.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

