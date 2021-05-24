Truck strikes cow in morning accident in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Highway patrol officers responded Monday morning to a traffic accident on Wagener Road in Aiken County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says at 6:05 a.m., a call came in about an accident where a Ford Ranger struck a cow.

SCHP says the driver did request an ambulance. The condition of the cow is not known at this time.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.