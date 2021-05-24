Swainsboro man becomes 3rd suspect to plead guilty to federal cockfighting counts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Emanuel County man has admitted operating an animal-fighting venture, making him the third owner of a cockfighting operation in the region to enter a guilty plea recently to federal charges.

Wendell Allan Strickland, 67, of Swainsboro, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two counts of sponsoring and exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture, two counts of conducting an illegal gambling business and one count of possession and transport of an animal in an animal-fighting venture, all felonies; and one misdemeanor charge of attending an animal-fighting venture.

In addition to forfeiture of the property on which illegal cockfights were held, Strickland could face up to five years in prison and significant financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release.

Investigators determined he operated a cockfighting venue called The Red Barn. Authorities raided it in September 2020, seizing cockfighting gear and arresting Strickland.

Cockfights were held at The Red Barn on alternating weekend schedules with those at Little Sunset, a larger venue in Midville that was owned by William Shannon Scott, 49, according to authorities.

Scott was arrested on federal charges as part of a multi-agency raid in June 2020 in which nearly 200 possible defendants were identified. Scott pleaded guilty to sponsoring and exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture and is awaiting sentencing.

A third cockfighting venue owner, Lanier Augustus Hightower Jr., 65, of Lincolnton, also pleaded guilty to sponsoring and exhibiting an animal in an animal-fighting venture and is awaiting sentencing.

Hightower and more than three dozen other defendants were indicted after a December 2019 raid during a cockfighting tournament on his farm.

Both Scott and Hightower face forfeiture of their farms, along with up to five years in prison, substantial financial penalties, and up to three years of supervised release. Most of the other defendants charged in the cases have been sentenced after entering guilty pleas.

