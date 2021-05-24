Advertisement

Suspect sought in Waynesboro shooting earlier this month

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Police are looking for Mack Cooper, 27, with an unknown address in Waynesboro. He’s wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred May 15 sometime before 3:38 a.m.

MORE | New flare-up of shootings claims 4 lives in CSRA, others across 2-state

Police learned of the shooting when a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound just below the neck and above the chest, The bullet exited his back and he was treated at Augusta University Medical Center for an injury that was not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said they learned the shooting happened at a get-together in the 700 block of Dowell Avenue, and they identified Cooper as the suspect.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-284-9422.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner releases name of victim in Cougar Drive shooting
There have been five drownings in the CSRA in the past month.
In aftermath of drownings, Coast Guard Auxiliary pushes for boater safety
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Augusta firefighter drown
Clarks Hill drowning victim identified as Augusta firefighter
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two people...
One dead after shooting in Aiken Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Clean, running water from faucet.
Langley water customers will face boil advisory later this week
This was Deans Bridge Road, which was bearing some of the detoured traffic from Bobby Jones...
Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway shut down by crash at Deans Bridge
Crews repave South Carolina road
Improvements set for 2-state highways, especially in Jefferson County
Another hot and humid day will be expected today. (Source: Pixabay)
Richmond County to open cooling centers later this week