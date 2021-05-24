Suspect sought in Waynesboro shooting earlier this month

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Police are looking for Mack Cooper, 27, with an unknown address in Waynesboro. He’s wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred May 15 sometime before 3:38 a.m.

Police learned of the shooting when a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound just below the neck and above the chest, The bullet exited his back and he was treated at Augusta University Medical Center for an injury that was not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said they learned the shooting happened at a get-together in the 700 block of Dowell Avenue, and they identified Cooper as the suspect.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-284-9422.

Callers may remain anonymous.

