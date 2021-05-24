Advertisement

Rodgers doesn’t attend Packers’ 1st day of OTAs

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the...
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gestures during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers just need to keep Rodgers upright and healthy for a full season again. A glimpse at what life is like without Rodgers showed just how precious these windows of opportunity can be with a two-time NFL MVP at quarterback.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday. These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past.

ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn’t with the team on Monday. Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers.

