Riley has another 2-HR game as Braves overwhelm Pirates 7-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1.

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates. Max Fried allowed one run and four hits and three walks in seven innings. It marked his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run. After losing the opening game of the four-game series 6-4 on Thursday night, the Braves outscored the Pirates 33-3 in three consecutive wins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.