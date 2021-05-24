Richmond County to open cooling centers later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County will have cooling centers open this Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to expected high temperatures.

News 12 First alert meteorologists predict high temperatures of 99 to 100 each day .

The cooling centers are encouraging people to wear masks. There will also be bottled water available for those who are using the centers.

Here are the cooling centers:

Bernie Ward Center, 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, 706-790-0588

Blythe Center, 3129 Highway 88, Blythe, 706-592-4988

Carrie J. Mays Center, 1014 11th Ave., Augusta, 706-821-2828

Henry H. Brigham Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta, 706-771-2654

May Park, 622 Fourth St., Augusta, 706-724-0505

McBean Center, 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Road, Hephzibah, 706-560-1814

Sand Hills Center, 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta, 706-842-1912

McDuffie, Wood Center, 3431 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta, 706-771-2656

Warren Road Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta, 706-860-2833

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta, 706-826-1370

W.T. Johnson Center, 1606 Hunter St., Augusta, 706-821-2866

Coping with hot weather

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities across the United States, on average killing more than 100 people each year. Numerous people and groups are at risk of heat-related illnesses, including children, pregnant women, older adults, emergency responders, outdoor workers, and even athletes. Additionally, people with certain medical/health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes are at greater risk.

Heat exhaustion symptoms are heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, a thread pulse, and possible fainting and vomiting. If you experience heat exhaustion, stop all outdoor activity and move to a cooler place. Drink cool water or sports drink. If your symptoms don’t improve within one hour, seek medical attention. Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature reaches 106 Fahrenheit or higher. Symptoms include hot dry skin, rapid breathing, racing pulse, and possible unconsciousness. Seek medical attention immediately.

During periods of extreme heat, take the following precautions:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing that covers as much skin as possible.

Never leave children or pets in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioned vehicle and drink plenty of water. Never work alone, use the buddy system, in case you start to feel sick.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning.

