One on One with Richard Rogers: Speaking with Columbia County’s new superintendent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not every day that one of our local school districts gets a new superintendent.

Dr. Steven Flynt made the move from Gwinnett County schools to come to Columbia County. Now, the new school superintendent stops by to talk about what’s next for the growth of schools and how the district will move forward from learning in a pandemic.

Quick facts about Dr. Flynt:

Started his career in 1993; was a superintendent in Gwinnett County since 2016.

Helped open 38 schools and Gwinnett’s Office of Student Services as an active associate superintendent.

Holds a doctorate in education from the University of Georgia.

Is a Harvard University Public Education Leadership Project graduate.

