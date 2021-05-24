Ocean Course put on spectacular show. Will it host again?

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Ocean Course put on a spectacular show at the PGA Championship. Shouldn’t it get more time in golf’s major spotlight?

There’s an open spot in the PGA rota for 2030, although tournament director said there’s no timetable if the Pete Dye layout would fill that slot. It’d be hard, though, to find anyone who might not support finding more ways to get the game’s best players back on Kiawah Island after 50-year-old Phil Mickelson’s victory. Many competitors were complimentary of the layout despite its swirling winds and odd bounces that confounded more than a few of them.

