Looking for work? Columbia County School District, Domino’s and others are hiring this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Virtual and in-person hiring events and initiatives are ramping up across the CSRA.

Here’s a look at some of them:

Columbia County School District

The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair for bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grovetown Middle School, 5463 Harlem Grovetown Road in Grovetown.

Staff members will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions. All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with the Columbia County School District include:

Must be 21 years of age.

Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings.

Must have a safe driving record.

Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for students.

A commercial driver’s license is required to drive a school bus. The district offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their license upon employment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair. Business attire suggested as on-site interviews will occur. Find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net.

Domino’s

Domino’s franchise-owned locations across North Carolina and South Carolina will host a hiring day on Wednesday. More than 400 participating stores are looking to hire about 4,000 new team members. Open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and general managers.

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a ton of great jobs to offer,” said Mack Patterson, who owns 72 Domino’s stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. “We want to continue serving our local communities, but we also want to help those who are looking for work.”

Job seekers are encouraged to visit any North Carolina or South Carolina Domino’s store to apply in-person. Most locations will host immediate on-site interviews throughout the day.

Domino’s stores offer flexible schedules and competitive wages for all positions. General managers will earn a salary with benefits, with select locations offering bonuses.

Those who are interested in applying for a job may also do so at jobs.dominos.com.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is looking to hire 260 new employees in Augusta and Savannah as part of an effort to recruit more than 13,000 employees in Georgia.

McDonald’s summer hiring initiative kicks off next week, and to gear up for the busy summer season, the fast-food giant has rolled out a new set of employee perks, including paid time off, career learning opportunities, free employee meals, education assistance and competitive wages in addition to flexible schedules, the company said.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit McDonalds.com/careers to apply at a restaurant near them, or text “apply” to 36453 to start an application via text.

“As local employers, we’re proud to provide employment and educational opportunities to our crew members and look forward to welcoming new employees to our McFamily this summer,” said John Ritchey, South Georgia McDonald’s people team lead and McDonald’s owner/operator. “We are a people business at our core, and as we welcome customers back into our dining rooms, the safety of our employees and customers is a top priority, as it has been throughout our 66-year history.”

Verizon

Verizon is launching its largest recruitment effort in more than five years to handle an increase in demand for services.

Nationwide, the company is adding more than 1,000 retail positions to ensure a consistent customer experience.

“This is truly an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to be part of a growing industry, and who has a passion for cutting edge technologies like 5G and gaming, and wants to share that passion with others,” said Sean Lee, senior vice president of consumer sales for Verizon. “The best part is we have positions open nationwide, so if you’ve always wanted to get in the door, there’s no better time than now.”

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.