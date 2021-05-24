Langley water customers will face boil advisory later this week

LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some customers of the Langley Water, Sewer and Fire District will face water service interruptions between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday for system maintenance.

The outage will affect people in the area of Hillside Road, New Street, Burnett Street, Robinson Street, High Street and some Augusta Road addresses in that area.

Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

The interruption in service won’t necessarily cause contamination but can open that possibility.

Anyone with questions can call 803-593-3404.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.