Jury trial for 2019 murder of Aiken teen underway

Whyzdom Douse(WRDW)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury trial for one of two suspects charged in the 2019 murder of an Aiken teen began hearing testimony today.

Whyzdom Douse, 21, of Aiken came before Judge Clifton Newman this afternoon at the Aiken County Judicial Center. On Aug. 3, 2019, Douse was charged in the murder of 17-year-old Rodrick Alexander McMillan.

In their opening statements, the state described during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2019, McMillian was riding in the back of a friend’s car when Douse and co-defendant Harald Antonio Bates Jr. stopped next to them at a red light at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Waterloo Street.

The two then fired shots at the back of the car, striking McMillan multiple times, before driving away. State prosecutors said the encounter was captured on the surveillance video of a nearby business.

McMillian was driven to Aiken Regional Medical Center and was then sent that same night to Augusta Regional University for treatment. He was pronounced deceased a few hours after the shooting. At the hospital, two other passengers in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting identified Douse and Bates as the shooters.

“‘It was a stupid mistake and a great retaliation.’ That’s what the defendant Whyzdom Douse said on a recorded line to his girlfriend on Aug. 3, 2019 after he was arrested for the murder of Rodrick McMillan,” the state said in their opening statements to the jury.

Prosecutors additionally told the court that Douse was driving his then girlfriend’s car, a red Hyundi Elantra. After the incident, she let investigators search the vehicle. Inside, they found two 9mm shell casings. A responding Aiken Department of Public Safety officer, who took the testimony stand, said he located a similar type of shell at the scene of the crime the night the shooting occurred.

Douse reportedly confessed to authorities that he and Bates did pull up beside McMillan the night of the shooting. However, Bates said it was McMillan who began shooting, the prosecution said on Monday.

On Monday, Douse’s attorney said he continues to maintain his innocence and urged the jury to base their verdict on witness testimony.

Testimony is expected to continue tomorrow morning.

