In aftermath of 5 local drownings, experts push for water safety

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of drownings across the CSRA is shining a light on the need for water safety.

Augusta Fire Department Lt. Ralph Jenkins’ body was found Saturday morning at Clarks Hill Lake. He dived into the water to rescue a women who fell in.

He was the fourth drowning victim in the past month in the lake area and the fifth across the CSRA.

Two Augusta men, Eynn Wilson and EJ Kirk, drowned in the lake near the end of April after one went off a boat and other jumped in after him. Then a man drowned in the Broad River near the lake a little over a week ago after his boat overturned while he was fishing. And 14-year-old Martice Council died last Thursday in Brier Creek in Burke County.

Ironically, on the same day Jenkins’ body was found, the Coast Guard Auxiliary was at the lake on Sunday training for when things go wrong.

“Very often, a would-be rescuer that tries to get in the water to help that drowning victim is also pulled under, and they become a victim themselves,” said William Caskey, a Coast Guard Auxiliary member.

He says he hopes boaters will remember “reach, throw, don’t go.” That is, reach for the person in the water or throw them a flotation device to hold on to.

They also hope boaters will equip their boats with what’s called an EPIRB, a GPS that can locate you if you’re in distress and are missing.

Another precaution is to make what’s called a “float plan.” It’s a note left behind with someone indicating where you will be, what boat you’ll be on, and most importantly when you plan to be back.

“If you leave that behind with someone and then you don’t come home, or you don’t check in on time, then they know who’s out there, what kind of boat you’re in, and generally what area you need to start looking in,” said Caskey.

Boaters aren’t the only ones in danger on the open water.

Martice drowned after swinging off a rope swing into Brier Creek.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says rope swings like this can be more dangerous than they appear.

“There’s a lot of things that can happen in a situation like that,” Mark McKinnon with the Georgia DNR said. “In natural bodies of water there’s so many hazards, things that you wouldn’t have in a swimming pool.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what exactly caused Council to drown. McKinnon says the cold water may have caused a gasp reflex.

McKinnon’s best advice to avoid drowning is to wear a lifejacket and know where you are.

“Know your surroundings know what’s in the water, if you’re in a natural body of water it’s a good idea not to go in head-first,” McKinnon said.

“Most people just don’t believe it will happen to them, so they don’t often take the proper safety precautions.”

What you can do

As more people are heading to the water this summer, Georgia DNR also has a campaign with advice for being safe while out on the water. It's called the SPLASH campaign. It can show you how to make your own water rescue tool kit or even donate a life jacket to be used in the community.

