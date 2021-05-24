Advertisement

Improvements set for 2-state highways, especially in Jefferson County

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded 15 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $65 million.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $25.3 million, was awarded to Reeves Construction Co. to widen and reconstruct nearly 6 miles of U.S. 1/State Route 4, from the Louisville Bypass at Clarks Mill Road to Mennonite Church Road in Jefferson County.

This contract alone represents 39 percent of the awarded funds.

It’s a Transportation Investment Act project.

Across the river in South Carolina

South Carolina says it will spend $642 million repaving roads through the end of 2022.

The state Department of Transportation says the money comes from the latest two-cent increase in the state gas tax that goes into effect in July. Lawmakers passed a 12-cent increase in 2017, raising the tax by two cents over six years.

The $642 million will pay to repair and resurface nearly 1,000 miles of roads over the next 18 months.

Officials say roads from interstates to neighborhood streets will get a new surface with the agency choosing projects based on rankings that include safety and crash data, the condition and age of the road and traffic information. There are projects in all 46 South Carolina counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

