Consideration for Augusta’s next fire chief could come to an end this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The consideration for Augusta’s next fire chief could finally come to an end this week. After a lawsuit and open records requests, we found the sole finalist Antonio Burden was not recommended by the agency the city hired to search for candidates.

After they released those documents by law commissioners had to wait 14 days before they could vote on Antonio Burden. Now those 14 days are up and leaders could vote as soon as tomorrow. But if they do the vote won’t be united.

It’s been a process plagued by controversy.

“In good conscience right now I just can’t support a candidate of any of the ones that are left,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom, District 7.

Now a decision is approaching.

“The process for selecting the chief was a good process,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams, District 5.

Tomorrow Augusta could have a new chief but some commissioners want to stop that.

“I got to put my head down on my pillow at night, and integrity is one of the things you know, transparency, and I don’t think that we’ve done that as well as we could have during this process...” said Commissioner Frantom.

That’s why during tomorrow’s committee meeting Commissioner Sean Frantom is requesting to start the fire chief search from scratch.

“I think that we have to start it over with a recruiting firm and give them clear expectations. Because again, when all of it came out, it didn’t sit well with the community,” he said.

But other commissioners are ready to get it done.

“Right now, I’m with Mr. Burden. I mean, unless an airplane that falls out the sky and kills the man, I’m gonna vote for him,” said Commissioner Williams.

So far the search for Augusta’s new fire chief has cost around $14,000. Commissioner Bobby Williams says it would be costly to restart it and he doesn’t feel it’s necessary.

“The process was truly transparent, as I said all commissioner’s received the same amount of information, commissioners were given an opportunity to express what they felt...,” he said.

Out of the 10 commissioners we’ve heard from eight of them. Four have previously said they would vote ‘yes’ for Burden’s selection as fire chief. Four others said they’d like to start the process over. It takes a majority of six to do either.

Commissioners could vote during executive session tomorrow morning either in committee or before the full commission vote. Commissioner Frantom says he’ll make the motion to start the process over. If he gets the votes as his motion states, the city would start a new search and neither burden nor the other three candidates would be eligible. But commissioners could also choose not to vote tomorrow.

