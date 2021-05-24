Augusta Transit, VA clinic to host free COVID-19 vaccinations this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week, an transit riders, walk-ups and drive-ins are welcome.

Christ Community Health’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will visit the Broad Street Transfer Center on Thursday. It will be at the center, 1546 Broad St. at Greene Street, from 1-6 p.m.

The free clinic is open to anyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination.

The public will be given the choice of the two dose Moderna vaccine or one-dose Johnson & Johnson.

Personal IDs are not required but preferred. All who require a vaccination should allow 15 minutes for check-in and must wait at the transfer station for 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Augusta Transit wants to remind the public that all rides for any purpose on its buses remain free in the months of May and June. However, the wearing of facemasks will be required while riding any bus and at the Broad Street Transfer Center. Eating or drinking are not permitted on any Augusta Transit bus, and the wearing of masks will be enforced while riding.

Across the river in Aiken

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Aiken outpatient clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday at 951 Millbrook Ave. in Aiken.

The one-day clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot for full vaccination. Veterans (including those not registered for VA health care) and caregivers and spouses of Veterans can make an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccination by calling 706-733-0188, ext.3634, 3632, 3265, or 3613.

Walk-ins are also welcome, although appointments are recommended to avoid possibility of longer wait times.

