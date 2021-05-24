Advertisement

Augusta deadly shooting was in self-defense, deputies say

By William Rioux
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No one will be charged in an Augusta shooting that left a man dead, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the shooting on Cougar Drive was an act of self-defense.

Authorities responded to the shooting at 9:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Cougar Drive.

MORE | New flare-up of shootings claims four lives in the CSRA, others across 2-state

Upon officers’ arrival, they found an unresponsive male, Ira Green, 60, of Blythe.

A deputy coroner pronounced Green dead at 10:40 pm.

Investigators learned Green had pointed a firearm at several people, at which time Green was shot by one of the victims, Christopher Hayes, 22, of Augusta, according to authorities.

No charges are being filed, as it was determined Hayes was acting in self-defense, deputies said.

No one else was injured during the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab on Monday.

