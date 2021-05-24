Augusta deadly shooting was in self-defense, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No one will be charged in an Augusta shooting that left a man dead, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the shooting on Cougar Drive was an act of self-defense.

Authorities responded to the shooting at 9:43 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Cougar Drive.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found an unresponsive male, Ira Green, 60, of Blythe.

A deputy coroner pronounced Green dead at 10:40 pm.

Investigators learned Green had pointed a firearm at several people, at which time Green was shot by one of the victims, Christopher Hayes, 22, of Augusta, according to authorities.

No charges are being filed, as it was determined Hayes was acting in self-defense, deputies said.

No one else was injured during the incident.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab on Monday.

