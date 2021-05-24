Advertisement

28-year-old man arrested in Williston double homicide

By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Barnwell County man in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Williston.

Brandon Antonio Williams, 28, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the two deadly shootings on Friday.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office on Monday released the names of the victims, Barbara Williams, 45, and Jerome Williams Jr., 26, who were killed at their home at 160 Halford St.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Williston Police Department. Williams was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The victims’ bodies will be autopsied Tuesday in Newberry, according to authorities.

MORE | New flare-up of shootings claims 4 lives in CSRA, others across 2-state

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner releases name of victim in Cougar Drive shooting
There have been five drownings in the CSRA in the past month.
In aftermath of drownings, Coast Guard Auxiliary pushes for boater safety
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Augusta firefighter drown
Clarks Hill drowning victim identified as Augusta firefighter
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two people...
One dead after shooting in Aiken Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Clean, running water from faucet.
Langley water customers will face boil advisory later this week
A big-rig was on its side on a ramp connecting Bobby Jones Expressway and Mike Padgett Highway.
Separate crashes cause problems along Bobby Jones Expressway for a time
Crews repave South Carolina road
Improvements set for 2-state highways, especially in Jefferson County
Mack Cooper
Suspect sought in Waynesboro shooting earlier this month