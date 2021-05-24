28-year-old man arrested in Williston double homicide

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Barnwell County man in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Williston.

Brandon Antonio Williams, 28, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the two deadly shootings on Friday.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office on Monday released the names of the victims, Barbara Williams, 45, and Jerome Williams Jr., 26, who were killed at their home at 160 Halford St.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Williston Police Department. Williams was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The victims’ bodies will be autopsied Tuesday in Newberry, according to authorities.

