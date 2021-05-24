Advertisement

Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway shut down by crash at Deans Bridge

This was Deans Bridge Road, which was bearing some of the detoured traffic from Bobby Jones...
This was Deans Bridge Road, which was bearing some of the detoured traffic from Bobby Jones Expressway around 1:20 p.m. May 24, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division on Monday afternoon was working a three-car crash with injuries on the westbound side of Bobby Jones Expressway at Deans Bridge Road.

All westbound lanes were shut down as of 1:10 p.m. until crash vehicles could be removed and debris cleaned up, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Improvements set for 2-state highways, especially in Jefferson County

Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Traffic lanes weren’t expected to reopen until about 2:15 p.m.

Until then, officers were detouring westbound traffic onto Deans Bridge Road.

Please seek alternate routes if you are planning to travel this direction.

18-wheeler tips over

Meanwhile, authorities were working to clear an 18-wheeler that reportedly fell on its side farther east on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Details on how the incident occurred are limited but the large vehicle was on its side on the on-ramp that connects Mike Padgett Highway and Bobby Jones Expressway.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the incident an hour ago. No injuries are reported but drivers in the area are urged to proceed with caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner releases name of victim in Cougar Drive shooting
There have been five drownings in the CSRA in the past month.
In aftermath of drownings, Coast Guard Auxiliary pushes for boater safety
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Augusta firefighter drown
Clarks Hill drowning victim identified as Augusta firefighter
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two people...
One dead after shooting in Aiken Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Clean, running water from faucet.
Langley water customers will face boil advisory later this week
Crews repave South Carolina road
Improvements set for 2-state highways, especially in Jefferson County
Mack Cooper
Suspect sought in Waynesboro shooting earlier this month
Another hot and humid day will be expected today. (Source: Pixabay)
Richmond County to open cooling centers later this week