Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway shut down by crash at Deans Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division on Monday afternoon was working a three-car crash with injuries on the westbound side of Bobby Jones Expressway at Deans Bridge Road.

All westbound lanes were shut down as of 1:10 p.m. until crash vehicles could be removed and debris cleaned up, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Traffic lanes weren’t expected to reopen until about 2:15 p.m.

Until then, officers were detouring westbound traffic onto Deans Bridge Road.

Please seek alternate routes if you are planning to travel this direction.

18-wheeler tips over

Meanwhile, authorities were working to clear an 18-wheeler that reportedly fell on its side farther east on Bobby Jones Expressway.

Details on how the incident occurred are limited but the large vehicle was on its side on the on-ramp that connects Mike Padgett Highway and Bobby Jones Expressway.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the incident an hour ago. No injuries are reported but drivers in the area are urged to proceed with caution in the area.

