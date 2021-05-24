Advertisement

1 injured, pair wanted for questioning in Tamarind Way shooting incident

By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking to question two men about a shooting incident that happened Sunday on Tamarind Way.

Deputies responded to a call about an aggravated assault at 12:54 a.m. at the 1700 Block of Tamarind Way.

On the scene, deputies spoke to a witness who was hosting a party at her home when she and her guests heard shots fired in the area.

Deputies found one gunshot victim who had been struck in the right leg multiple times. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center to be treated.

MORE | New flare-up of shootings claims four lives in the CSRA, others across 2-state

Several shell casings and an unspent round of bullets were found at the scene.

Deputies also found another person who told them his vehicle’s radiator was struck by a stray bullet. The damage caused coolant from the radiator to leak onto the street.

Officials now say Jondell Lynch, 24, and Ray Streetman, 24, are both wanted for questioning in reference to the incident.

Lynch is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 235 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Streetman is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

There are no active warrants on either man.

Anyone that comes in contact with these or has any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Brown at 706-821-4848 or any on-call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

