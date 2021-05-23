Advertisement

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

By William Rioux
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

At 9:43 p.m. the Richmond County deputies responded to the 2300 block of Cougar Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival they found a male victim that had been shot. The victim was deceased at the scene.

Investigators have arrived on the scene and the investigation is in its early stages. There is no suspect information at this time.

