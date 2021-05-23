Advertisement

Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta firefighter drown
Clarks Hill drowning victim identified as Augusta firefighter
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Authorities are continuing to investigate to learn how a teenage boy drowned in Burke County.
Georgia DNR share more details on 14-year-old Burke County drowning victim
Nigel Robinson
Augusta man sentenced to life for 2018 murder of teen
At least 50 shots were fired at an Aiken County home on Friday morning. Neighbors are worrying...
Neighbors terrified following drive-by shooting in Aiken County

Latest News

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t...
Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda