One dead after shooting in Aiken Sunday afternoon

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s office says one person is dead after a shooting in Aiken Sunday afternoon.

Officials say 26-year-old Dexter Sullivan was found on the 500 block of Iris Lane in Aiken. Sullivan will be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and details are limited.

