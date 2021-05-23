Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region under mainly clear skies.

We can expect more warm weather this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. The air is expected to be relatively dry over the next few days, so it won’t be too humid to accompany the heat. Morning low temperatures will also be increasing out of the 50s and low 60s into the mid to upper 60s later-on in the week.

An area of high pressure will be sticking around over the next 7 days keeping us warm and dry but temperatures will be approaching record highs that were set back in 2019. Afternoon high temperatures Monday - Friday look to be in the upper 90s to near 100°. No rain is in the forecast other than a few isolated showers possible by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

