Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -This afternoon we had plenty of sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low 90s.

We’ll stay mostly clear as we continue through this evening with temps cooling into the upper 70s by 9 pm. Morning lows Monday will also stay mild in the low to mid 60s across the CSRA. Unfortunately we won’t see another cool morning for a while with morning low expected to remain in the upper 60s to near 70°.

5 Day Moring Low Forecast (WRDW)

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Saluda County from 10am - 8pm Monday. With the heat and light winds over the next few days, it is possible that alert could be expanded to other counties.

Air Quality Alert for Saluda County (WRDW)

Afternoon highs will also be warming through this week into the upper 90s to near 100°. An area of high pressure will be sticking around through the workweek keeping us warm and dry but temperatures will be approaching record highs that were set back in 2019. An isolated afternoon shower could be possible over the next several days but low dewpoints and relative humidity values look to keep the rain away through Friday.

5 Day High Temperature Forecast (WRDW)

As we approach next weekend the area of high pressure that has kept us warm and dry will be moving off to our east which means the humidity will be making a comeback along with scattered showers. Things will be feeling a lot stickier for sure, but fortunately with the chance for rain, afternoon highs should remain in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

