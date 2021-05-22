Pedestrian struck by motorcycle on Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities report that a person was struck by a motorcycle on a motorcycle tonight.

Details are limited but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports the call for the incident came in at 9:05 p.m. and occurred near the Food Lion on Tobacco Road.

The condition of the pedestrian struck is unclear at this time, but authorities report an ambulance was called to the scene.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

