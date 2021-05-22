New historic marker in Augusta honors Amanda Dickson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here at home, a community effort coming to fruition this week at the dedication of a historical marker in Augusta.

The marker recognizes the house of Amanda Dickson who was one of the county’s wealthiest black citizens.

The marker says Dickson became a key member of Augusta’s Black community and she’s buried in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Community leaders say the markers helps educate the public.

“The reason that this marker is so important is that it lays bare the complexities of race relations during the 19th and early 20th century,” Corey Rogers, historian at the Lucy Craft Laney Museum, said. “Amanda’s story is a microcosm of that complexity.”

