New affordable housing coming to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The historic mill community started as a place for working class families.

“You start with a very vibrant core in your urban area, and over 100 years or so, that begins to deteriorate, till it gets to a bottom point,” Phillip Williams, president of Harrisburg West-End Neighborhood Association said.

Over the years, Harrisburg has been at that bottom, but now old things are being refurbished and new things are coming in.

“I think that our developments, often are catalytic quite frankly to developing parts of communities, especially in the urban downtown’s,” Denis Blackburn, senior vice president and project developer at Woda Cooper, said.

Kendrick Place is a four story, 64-unit apartment complex in the works.

The plan is for it to go right behind King Mill but it’s not just any housing, it’s targeted for low-income families.

“There is a constant increase for the need for affordable housing in Augusta, in Georgia,” Williams said.

This week, Augusta’s homelessness task force found one of the barriers keeping people from finding a place is low vacancy rates at affordable housing units we have now.

They also found private companies placing burdensome application requirements like eviction history and high deposit costs on applicants.

“The availability of affordable housing is going to relieve some of that pressure,” Williams said.

Families can live in Kendrick Place without paying more than 30%of their household income on rent.

It’s just one step in a much larger challenge.

“We need to find ways to assist people and get them out of the revolving door of poverty,” Williams said.

The project is still in the early stages, so developers don’t expect to break ground until at least next year.

Rent rates will range from $500 to about $900. The city’s homelessness task force will be seeking ways to work with local landlords to break some of those barriers and make more housing options available in Augusta.

