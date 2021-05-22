Advertisement

Neighbors terrified following drive-by shooting in Aiken County

By Nick Proto
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week, Tyrese Washington was shot in the stomach, leg and arm while inside his home.

Early Friday morning, about 50 shots went into Washington’s empty house located on Lawana Drive in Gloverville, waking the community and causing panic.

“I was petrified,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “I was really scared, and children shouldn’t have to be scared. This just has to stop.”

Washington’s house and another have bullet holes and broken glass from the shooting.

Latifha Simpkins lives in the house next door that was struck, but she hasn’t been staying there since last week’s shooting.

MORE | SLED investigating double homicide in Williston

She and other neighbors say they fear for their kids’ safety.

“I just want it to stop,” Simpkins said. “I don’t have nothing to do with what’s going on. Innocent people are getting hurt. I just want it to stop. It could’ve been my kids last night. It could’ve been me.”

“It’s not good,” another neighbor said. “It’s not safe. They should feel free to come outside and play and not have to worry about somebody having guns.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t have a lot of information in the case because Washington hasn’t been very cooperative.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
14-year-old boy drowns at Murray Hill Road and Briar Creek Bridge in Burke County
14-year-old boy drowns at Brier Creek bridge landing in Burke County

Latest News

Saint Mary on the Hill Catholic School held a parade in honor of Margin Murray, a crossing...
Local school celebrates retiring, longtime crossing guard
A search for a male drowning victim is underway at Clarks Hill Lake.
Sources identify Clarks Hill drowning victim as Augusta firefighter
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
SLED investigating double homicide in Williston
The Christopher D. Spiller Pollinator and Longleaf Pine Trail is open and the weather looks...
USACE opens new trail for pollinators and longleaf pines