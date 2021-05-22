Neighbors terrified following drive-by shooting in Aiken County

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last week, Tyrese Washington was shot in the stomach, leg and arm while inside his home.

Early Friday morning, about 50 shots went into Washington’s empty house located on Lawana Drive in Gloverville, waking the community and causing panic.

“I was petrified,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “I was really scared, and children shouldn’t have to be scared. This just has to stop.”

Washington’s house and another have bullet holes and broken glass from the shooting.

Latifha Simpkins lives in the house next door that was struck, but she hasn’t been staying there since last week’s shooting.

She and other neighbors say they fear for their kids’ safety.

“I just want it to stop,” Simpkins said. “I don’t have nothing to do with what’s going on. Innocent people are getting hurt. I just want it to stop. It could’ve been my kids last night. It could’ve been me.”

“It’s not good,” another neighbor said. “It’s not safe. They should feel free to come outside and play and not have to worry about somebody having guns.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t have a lot of information in the case because Washington hasn’t been very cooperative.

