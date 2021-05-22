Advertisement

Local school celebrates retiring, longtime crossing guard

By Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon students, staff and faculty at Saint Mary on the Hill Catholic School held a parade in honor of Margin Murray, a crossing guard who dedicated 45 years helping people safely cross the street.

In addition to waving signs and cheers, she was also awarded a plaque for her service.

For her kids, she leaves with just one message.

“Remember everything I taught you,” Murray said. “I tell them good morning have a good day. Enjoy the day.”

Murray says now that she’s retiring, she plans to spend her time with her great grandbabies and catching up on re-runs.

