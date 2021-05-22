Evans freshmen bring home state fishing title.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve had a lot of state champions coming out of the CSRA, three basketball teams, soccer, softball, baseball, and a few tack athletes.

The CSRA gets to add another title to its collection, a fishing title coming out of Columbia county.

In their inaugural season, Evans Fishing has captured a GHSA State Bass Fishing title.

The program had hoped to start in 2020 but had to wait until 2021 and getting things started was no easy feat.

“It is a logistical nightmare with boats, kids, and experience and all those things,” Evans Fishing Coach Johnsy Hopkins said. “So, it’s quite a bit that goes into it, then finding out who can and who can’t and finding the time with all the activities that go into high school sports.”

The season went on and freshmen fisher Faulker and Davis Madden both ended up qualifying for the state tournament at Lake Lanier.

During the competition itself, there is no way for teams to see how their catches stack up against the rest of the field.

“When we started to catch them, we knew we would have a good chance at it, at least top five or something,” Davis said.

“You have no clue what anyone else has,” Faulkner added. “You don’t really believe it at first. You’re worried. You’re waiting to see if somebody else comes in with something after you weigh, that could possibly beat you.”

“But once we came in with all of our fish, we knew we were going to do something good,” Davis said.

In their inaugural season, Faulkner and Davis brought home a state title as freshmen.

“There’s really nowhere to go but down from here i guess is there?” Johnsy said.

Both Faulkner and Davis acknowledged the expectations will certainly be on the two of them in the future.

Columbia county does well in the state tournament. It wasn’t long ago that cy Casey and Tanner Hadden won a title for Greenbrier. The program is expanding and we’re also seeing other schools, including Thomson who is looking to start fishing programs.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.