Advertisement

Demonstration in support of Palestine held in downtown Augusta

By Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A massive group gathered at the James Brown statue in support for Palestine.

Overnight both Israel and members of the Hamas militant group in Gaza agreed to a cease fire that comes after nearly two full weeks of fighting between the two sides.

“It’s important for us to make our voices heard so that the people who do not know what’s happening, a blood bath of innocent people, could realize that we need to stand up as well and speak to their politicians,” Jawad Rasul, the group’s organizer, said. “We are here to raise awareness to the American people.”

According to reports, more than 200 Palestinians were killed in the violence and 20 Israelis were killed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
A search for a male drowning victim is underway at Clarks Hill Lake.
Sources identify Clarks Hill drowning victim as Augusta firefighter
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County
Nigel Robinson
Augusta man sentenced to life for 2018 murder of teen
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Charges dropped against 1 in Telfair Street slayings — but a 2nd suspect is still at-large

Latest News

A new historic marker honors Amanda Dickson, a key member of Augusta’s Black community.
New historic marker in Augusta honors Amanda Dickson
Authorities are continuing to investigate to learn how a teenage boy drowned in Burke County.
Georgia DNR share more details on 14-year-old Burke County drowning victim
New low income housing options are coming to the Harrisburg area in Augusta.
New affordable housing coming to downtown Augusta
Pedestrian struck by motorcycle on Tobacco Road