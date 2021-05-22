Demonstration in support of Palestine held in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A massive group gathered at the James Brown statue in support for Palestine.

Overnight both Israel and members of the Hamas militant group in Gaza agreed to a cease fire that comes after nearly two full weeks of fighting between the two sides.

“It’s important for us to make our voices heard so that the people who do not know what’s happening, a blood bath of innocent people, could realize that we need to stand up as well and speak to their politicians,” Jawad Rasul, the group’s organizer, said. “We are here to raise awareness to the American people.”

According to reports, more than 200 Palestinians were killed in the violence and 20 Israelis were killed.

