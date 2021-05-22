Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Above average highs through the weekend. Near record heat expected next week.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure continues to bring dry and sunny weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be warm this evening and skies will be clear. Winds will be calm overnight with temperatures are expected to drop to the mid and upper 50s early Saturday morning.

Morning lows will be back down to the mid and upper 50s early this morning. Our first taste of highs above 90° this year looks likely this weekend. Afternoon highs today are expected to be near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows on Sunday will be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 90s. The air is expected to be relatively dry this weekend, so it won’t be too humid to accompany the heat. Skies will be generally sunny this weekend.

Highs temperatures next week will get close to triple digits for several days in a row.
Highs temperatures next week will get close to triple digits for several days in a row.(WRDW)

Temperatures will only get hotter early next week with highs close to 100° Monday through Thursday. These will be near record high temperatures, rivaling the historic heat of May 2019. No rain in the forecast other than a few isolated showers possible later next week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search for a male drowning victim is underway at Clarks Hill Lake.
Sources identify Clarks Hill drowning victim as Augusta firefighter
The FBI was on scene this afternoon at a home in North Augusta.
Subject of FBI search warrant commits suicide after raid on North Augusta home
Nigel Robinson
Augusta man sentenced to life for 2018 murder of teen
This was the scene after a shooting at an apartment on Telfair Street on May 13, 2021.
Charges dropped against 1 in Telfair Street slayings — but a 2nd suspect is still at-large
Aiken County deputies on scene of reported shots fired near Lawana Drive in Gloverville.
Two houses struck in drive-by shooting in Aiken County

Latest News

Temperatures will be above average this weekend and then get near record levels next week.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Highs near 100 next week will come close to records set back in 2019.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Highs later next week will get close to the record setting heat of May 2019.
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny and Warmer
Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong