USACE opens new trail for pollinators and longleaf pines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) recently partnered with the Long Leaf Alliance to open up a new pollinator trail at the lake.

If you’re looking for a fun outdoor activity at the lake this weekend, look no further than the brand new pollinator trail off Highway 221 near Clarks Hill Park.

The pollinator garden once served as a site for government housing while the Thurmond Dam was being built between 1946 and 1954. Improvements have been ongoing since 2015 and now it is open for business.

The new trail was named after Christopher D. Spiller, a former natural resource manager for the US army corps of engineers who dedicated his life to conservation of pollinators and long leaf pine habitat. He passed away last September at the age of 53.

The quarter mile trail circles through a meadow of native wildflowers which attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, and moths. Be on the lookout for hidden recycled green chips around the trail. They have a QR code on the back you can scan to find out cool information on pollinators.

These pollinator species are vital to our local farmers. Evan Brashier, a conservation biologist for USACE says, “it’s very important to have to keep these species occupied in this area for crop production”.

The diversity of two different ecosystems at the trail site make it very unique. Brashier added, “here you have the best of both worlds, you’ve got the piedmont prairie and long leaf pine ecosystem on the outskirts that you can come to in this one area and see”.

The US army corps of engineers along with the long leaf alliance are helping restore the depleted long leaf pine habitat. They’ve been planting trees at the pollinator garden and other places long the lake.

Evan Brashier says, “very unique habitat that has dwindled over the years. It has gone from 90 million acres to under 3 million acres. It is very important to keep that habitat for the species it benefits”.

That includes the red cockaded woodpecker which has been on the endangered species list since 1970 with depleting longleaf pine habitat being the primary driver.

The US army corps of engineers says they have an additional 5 50+ acre tracts dedicated to help restore longleaf pine habitat around the lake. The pollinator garden is also great for birding, catching a sunset, and they may even hold some weddings out there later down the road. And they will have more flowers and colors popping up throughout the summer as it continues to grow.

