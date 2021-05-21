Advertisement

Two in hospital after plane makes crash landing in South Georgia county

Man, wife in plane that made crash landing in Terrell Co.
Man, wife in plane that made crash landing in Terrell Co.(Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller and Jordan Barela
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.

It happened near US Highway 82, also known as Graves Highway, near Dawson.

Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens said a man and wife were on the plane and were conscious. Bowens said they were taken to Phoebe but didn’t have a current update on their conditions.

The extent of injuries of the pilot or anyone else aboard is not known right now.

Bowens said because the plane landed on a road, one of its lanes will be closed for a while.

The call came in between 9:45-10 a.m.

First responders are on the scene. The sheriff said his office is working to get in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Internet data shows the plane, a Mooney M20K, is owned by BFC Enterprises, of Carson City, Nevada, and is built to seat four people. It departed from Orlando-Apopka Airport about 8:30 Thursday morning, but its destination was not shown by Flight-Aware.com.

his is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tishaa Moulton
Slain shooting victim was pregnant, coroner confirms
Crash kills motorcyclist in Lincoln County
Do you recognize these people? Richmond County deputies want to hear from you.
Wanted posters: Can you help identify these people sought for questioning?
Friends and family holding a balloon release tonight in honor of Tishaa Moulton a mother of...
Balloon release honors mother of 4 killed in quadruple shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Car rolls over in crash on I-20 in Aiken County

Latest News

Shooting in Aiken County
Drive-by shooting in Aiken County neighborhood
Jovan Colazzo
Bus hijacking suspect tried to escape hospital and jail, officials say
Suspect due in court over S.C. school bus hijacking
S.C. bus hijacking suspect could face more charges
One person was killed in a car crash in Orangeburg County.
One killed in single-car crash in Orangeburg County