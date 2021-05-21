Two in hospital after plane makes crash landing in South Georgia county

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A small private plane made a crash landing on a highway Thursday morning in Terrell County.

It happened near US Highway 82, also known as Graves Highway, near Dawson.

Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens said a man and wife were on the plane and were conscious. Bowens said they were taken to Phoebe but didn’t have a current update on their conditions.

The extent of injuries of the pilot or anyone else aboard is not known right now.

Bowens said because the plane landed on a road, one of its lanes will be closed for a while.

The call came in between 9:45-10 a.m.

First responders are on the scene. The sheriff said his office is working to get in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Internet data shows the plane, a Mooney M20K, is owned by BFC Enterprises, of Carson City, Nevada, and is built to seat four people. It departed from Orlando-Apopka Airport about 8:30 Thursday morning, but its destination was not shown by Flight-Aware.com.

his is a developing story and we will update when more information becomes available.

